Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 28:COVID-19 cases in Ohio at 1,100, below 21-day daily averageAkron schools to hold all fall classes…
The state parole board is recommending Gov. Mike DeWine commute an East Cleveland killer’s death sentence to life in prison without parole.
Seventeen people were executed during former Governor Ted Strickland’s four years in office. Now he is officially joining the effort to repeal capital…
A national group of conservatives that opposes capital punishment has made Ohio the 14th state for its campaign to repeal the death penalty. The group…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 14:Owner of troubled Chapel Hill buys another mall;Ohio free of the coronavirus;KSU to pay Jane Fonda…
As Ohio prisons officials work on a way to continue carrying out executions, House and Senate leaders are considering having deeper discussions on the…
There hasn’t been a killer put to death in Ohio in 18 months. And the state’s last execution has likely taken place, according to the architect of Ohio’s…
The leader of the Ohio House says lawmakers are in a quandary when it comes to the death penalty.Ohio’s lethal injection method has been put on hold by…
Opponents of the death penalty say they are concerned about a newly proposed abortion ban that could charge a woman who gets an abortion, and a doctor who…
The nun who wrote the book “Dead Man Walking” says she thinks executions in Ohio and elsewhere are soon going to be a thing of the past.Sister Helen…