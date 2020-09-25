Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley

-
A team of University of Dayton filmmakers has released a documentary examining the city’s response to last year’s Memorial Day tornadoes, and the mass…
-
The city of Dayton has filed a lawsuit against an out-of-state group that plans to hold a rally on Dayton’s Courthouse Square in May. City officials say...
-
Four Democratic candidates for Ohio governor largely avoided criticizing one another in Monday night’s City Club of Cleveland debate, focusing their…
-
Morning Headlines: Democratic Candidates for Governor to Debate; Union Approves TimkenSteel ContractHere are your morning headlines for Monday, December 4th:Fatal airplane crash leaves one man dead in Portage County;Canton-based brewing equipment…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 28th:Betty Sutton urges Gov. Kasich to revoke permit for Rover pipeline;Majority of banks saw…