Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 18:Portage County rises, Summit drops on COVID-19 alert map2 shot at Akron football gameUA reports…
With one of the highest eviction rates in the country , Dayton city leaders set out to do something about it last year with the formation of an Eviction...
As cases of COVID-19 increase across Ohio, Summit County Public Health is warning residents to be safe this holiday weekend. As of today, there are 54,166…
The Dayton City Commission has unanimously passed a law requiring people to wear masks. It's a dramatic attempt by the city to stem the spread of the...
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 2:Ohio coronavirus cases jump again, topping 1,000Nursing home deaths top 2,000Dayton to require masks,…
As WYSO remembers the 2019 Memorial Day tornado disaster and its impacts, we return to one of last year's hardest-hit Miami Valley communities: tight...
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is calling for more federal aid to help the nation's smaller cities weather the coronavirus crisis. Whaley is among a group of...
Montgomery County has rejected a permit from a Ku Klux Klan group that wanted to hold another rally in Dayton.
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 10:Ohio's strong presence at Oscars;State flu hospitalizations hit new high;The Greenhouse Tavern shuts…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 13:Barberton backs students kneeling during anthem;Apartments will help house I Promise…