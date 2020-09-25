-
Many Ohio day cares have remained open for much of the pandemic, with protections in place to help limit the risk of an outbreak. Staff and children have to wear masks and wash their hands more frequently, many centers have taken additional steps to sanitize buildings, and the number of children in one room has been reduced. But all that extra work doesn’t erase Northeast Ohio parents’ concerns about sending children to day care.
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced on Tuesday that starting August 9, child care centers can begin operating under the regular class sizes and ratios...
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 12: Akron ends discount for recycling;DeWine delays reopening daycares;Akron plans to reopen pools,…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 8:Restaurants, salons to reopen;Car sales down nearly 40%;Ohio health centers to receive $17M to increase…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 27: State shows progress in slowing COVID-19 spread;Surge in cases expected in May;Daycares need…
The state is closing most daycares in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus and implement the stay at home order. However, special pandemic daycare…
The number of deaths from COVID-19 doubled from yesterday - going from three deaths announced Sunday to six today. And Gov. Mike DeWine has issued...
Morning Headlines: Stay-at-Home Order Begins Tonight; Daycares Can Stay Open with 'Pandemic License'Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 23: Stay-at-home order begins tonight;Daycares can stay open with 'pandemic license';Akron retirement…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 30:Ohio investigates possible COVID-19 death;Ohio Medicaid expands services;GOJO employee suspected of…
Day care centers in Ohio continue to operate through the coronavirus pandemic, but the state’s Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is taking initial steps to create a backup plan for if those centers must close.