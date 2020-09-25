Davis Besse Nuclear Power Generation Station

-
The owner of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants said it still plans to deactivate and decommission them since lawmakers were not able to pass a bailout…
Akron-based FirstEnergy Solutions has filed for bankruptcy, just days after announcing it would close nuclear power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.…
With thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue at stake, some northeast Ohio political leaders are trying to get rate increases approved…
FirstEnergy wants out of the competitive power generation business. That’s been known since CEO Chuck Jones said so last fall. But, as the Akron-based…