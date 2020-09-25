Davis Besse

-
Consumer, business and environmental groups are rallying to oppose FirstEnergy’s request for a federal bailout now that the company’s subsidiary…
-
FirstEnergy Solutions, the power-generating subsidiary that Akron-based FirstEnergy spun off into a separate company, filed for bankruptcy over the…
-
One of Ohio’s largest utilities is once again going to state lawmakers for a way to get a boost for its struggling power plants. FirstEnergy wants state…
-
More hearings have been scheduled by the Public Utilities Commission on FirstEnergy's proposed rate plan, a plan that's drawn criticism from…