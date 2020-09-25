David Quolke

-
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Cleveland Teachers Union have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. This is the second…
The Cleveland Teachers Union goes back to the drawing board, after a Thursday vote tally showed members rejected a tentative contract with the Cleveland…
Teachers at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will strike starting Sept. 1st, unless the district and the union can come to an 11th-hour deal on…
The Cleveland Teachers Union says there is still time for the city’s public school officials to return to the bargaining table before a fact-finder takes…