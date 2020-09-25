David Pepper

-
The Ohio Democratic Party is asking the Franklin County Common Pleas Court that issued a ruling that allows for the addition of ballot drop boxes to...
-
The Franklin County Court that yesterday ruled Secretary of State Frank LaRose could and should allow installation of more ballot drop boxes throughout...
-
A Franklin County Common Pleas Court has ruled additional drop boxes can be installed prior to the November election if Secretary of State Frank LaRose...
-
More than one million Ohio voters have already sent in applications to vote by mail. But the Secretary of State and the Democrats are in court over…
-
A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge has ruled Ohioans can apply for absentee mail-in ballots online.
-
After weeks of pressuring the state to add more ballot drop boxes, the Ohio Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Common Pleas Court...
-
The Ohio Democratic Party has dropped its lawsuit over the postponed Election Day.
-
Election eve was confusing. An announcement earlier in the day stated Ohio's March 17 primary was still on. But that afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine said he…
-
The Iowa Democratic Caucus failed to produce results on Monday night due to what state party officials cited as "inconsistencies with the reports." As…
-
Two of the Democrats running for president have not been certified to have their name listed on the March 17 Ohio primary ballot. One of the two has been…