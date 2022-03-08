David Njoku

-
Morning Headlines: Statehouse bill would block cities from banning short-term rentals; Fraternity hazing death leads to changes at BGSURepublican lawmakers in Ohio have proposed legislation that would prohibit local governments from banning short-term rentals in their communities; the alcohol poisoning death of a fraternity pledge a year ago has brought on new anti-hazing policies at Bowling Green State University; the new operators of Cleveland’s I-X Center are giving the exhibition space a makeover; and more stories.