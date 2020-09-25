-
Amer Adi's family held a news conference Thursday evening outside the private federal prison where Adi has been held since last Friday. He was transferred…
IImmigration officials have decided to deport a Youngstown businessman despite a request from the chair of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee that his…
In a surprise reversal, U.S. immigration officials took a Youngstown businessman into custody today, less than two weeks after granting him a temporary…
The Cleveland Clinic internal medicine resident caught up in President Donald Trump’s immigration ban is now back in Cleveland. Dr. Suha Abushamma…
Cleveland immigration lawyer David Leopold was among the scores of attorneys trying over the weekend to overturn or at least outrun President Donald…