-
Every student in Akron Public Schools has a Chromebook. And Superintendent David James says most of them have connected via remote learning, but fewer…
-
When Akron students eventually return to classes at the new Ellet High School, things will look different around the building. The school district…
-
The Akron Public School district is making history this year: it’s transforming the way students are educated.This fall, the district rolled out a College…
-
The state of Ohio has released 2019 school district report cards, and Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James says the district is outpacing "most…
-
Former Cavs star and Akron native LeBron James is used to standing ovations for his work on the basketball court, but hundreds gathered in Akron to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 24:State fair takes precautions following last year's deadly ride accident;New York sewage spill could…
-
The often buttoned-down superintendent of Akron City Schools let loose when he contrasted the financial and academic standards applied to traditional…
-
Akron Superintendent David James Says the Columbus Job Would be an Intriguing Professional ChallengeAkron Public Schools Superintendent David James is a finalist to take over the largest public school district in the state.At his annual state of the…
-
David James, who heads Akron Public Schools, is now also president of the state-wide Buckeye Association of School Administrators for the coming academic…
-
Akron Public Schools is adoping a “career and college academies” reorganization of its high schools.The school-within-the school approach has reported…