David Green

-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 18: Trump calls for General Motors to reopen Lordstown;Democratic candidate O'Rourke to visit…
-
General Motors Chief Executive Officer has responded to correspondence from Mahoning Valley students about the company's plans to shut down its assembly…
-
GM told the remaining workers at its sprawling plant in Lordstown Monday that it is going to shut down all U.S. production of the Chevy Cruze in March.
-
The new president of Lordstown’s United Auto Workers union is facing the elimination of another shift and making a vehicle that the company says customers…