Dave Greenspan

-
Ohioans who have their driver’s licenses suspended often face prohibitive fees to get their licenses back.The state has offered temporary amnesty…
-
Three Northeast Ohio representatives will be part of a legislative committee studying how to improve transportation in Ohio. The Road to Our Future Study…
-
Ohio lawmakers have been considering legalizing sports betting ever since the US Supreme Court ruled last year that states are allowed to do that. But…
-
As a federal court fight continues over the state’s new proposed method of lethal injection, a freshman state lawmaker is proposing expanding the death…
-
The ShareOhio program – which allows local governments to share equipment and resources – now includes Cuyahoga County. County Council approved joining…