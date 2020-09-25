Dave Cohen

-
With voting underway, a listener wonders what happens if one of the presidential candidates dies before the election or before the inauguration.
-
The Democratic National Convention gets underway today. However, the usual mix of in-person pomp and circumstance and politics is being replaced by a…
-
The Ohio primary is set for March 17th this year. In addition to the race for the White House, Democrats and Republicans will be choosing their…
-
Tim Ryan rallied voters in his hometown over the weekend, garnering support for his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination amid a crowded…
-
While national election results indicate there remains division in America, Ohio appears to be a different story. One party took all five statewide…
-
A new poll by the University of Akron finds that Ohio voters are almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats heading into this fall’s…
-
President Trump tweeted today about the woman who’s accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her. The president says if the incident had…
-
Analysts Examine Effort to Remove Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill Ahead of Gubernatorial RunSome political analysts think one Republican lawmaker’s plan to remove the only Democratic Justice on the Ohio Supreme Court could backfire.Republican…
-
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s official announcement last week that she’s running for governor rounds out the GOP field at four. More than the others, though,…
-
Republican Rep. Wes Retherford of Hamilton is resisting calls to resign after being arrested on drunk driving and weapons charges.He's far from the first…