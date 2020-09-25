-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 23:Bishop Perez is leaving Diocese of Cleveland;Sanders weighs in on looming Cleveland library…
-
Ohio will get a share of what the state attorney general called the largest settlement ever by a company over a breach of consumer data. Equifax will pay…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 7:Ohio infant deaths decrease overall;GM considers adding shift to Lordstown before plant closes;TSA:…
-
A data breach at Aultman Health Foundation could have given unknown hackers access to sensitive information from more than 42,000 patients. Aultman Vice…
-
There’s no shortage of advice following the Equifax data breach affecting sensitive information of about 143 million Americans.The Akron Beacon Journal’s…