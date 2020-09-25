-
Cleveland City Council passed a resolution Wednesday allowing its finance committee to investigate the actions of entities involved in the recent House…
The effort to shed more light on campaign contributions is gaining momentum with the support of Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). He says these so-called dark...
Lawmakers are introducing bills that require more transparency when it comes to dark money groups in political campaigns. The bills are in reaction to...
FirstEnergy held an earnings call Friday, just days after federal agents subpoenaed the company as part of a racketeering investigation. The allegations...
The criminal activities Ohio’s House speaker and some other political operatives are accused of doing couldn’t have happened without one thing – dark...
Now that they’ve had success in changing the way the maps for lawmakers at the state and federal level are drawn, Ohio activists who worked on those…