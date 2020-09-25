-
There’s a law that’s been on the books that designates part of Election Day as a state holiday but one Democratic state lawmaker says it’s not being…
The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill to adopt a model curriculum for schools to use to teach cursive handwriting to elementary school…
After seven weeks without voting sessions, the full Ohio House will vote on Wednesday on a new speaker, and because no candidate had 50 votes among the…
Studies show in the near future, about two-thirds of Ohio’s jobs will require some college or skilled vocational training. But the cost of getting that…
Ohio’s likely Democratic voters are having a tough time deciding who they want to run for governor. Here's more on what may be behind the large share of…
Gov. John Kasich gave his final State of the State speech last night, at Otterbein University in his hometown of Westerville. He didn’t unveil any new…
Some state lawmakers are backing a new bill to reform sexual harassment training standards for themselves and their colleagues. But as Ohio Public Radio’s…
Northeast Ohio’s Puerto Rican community is welcoming children displaced by Hurricane Maria, and trying to make the transition as smooth as possible.Almost…
The Senate is now considering a proposal that would ban undocumented workers from receiving workers’ compensation if they’re injured on the job.The…
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued an ultimatum to so-called sanctuary cities and states, either work with the federal immigration enforcement or…