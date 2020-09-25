Dan Horrigan

-
The Ohio Mayors Alliance, a coalition of Ohio's 30 largest cities, has announced a new effort to support public safety in Ohio. The Police Reform Support…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 9:Akron City Council adopts police accountability measuresRacism declared a public health crisis in…
-
The protests over the killing of George Floyd continued in downtown Akron today. Several groups held events calling for an end to racism and police…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 5:Canton officer resigns after social media post;Thieves break into Canal Park;Zoos, other attractions…
-
Around 1,000 people took to the streets in Downtown Akron over the weekend to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The organizer of…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 30:Akron projects steep revenue drop;Cleveland Clinic opens coronavirus testing site;Goodyear reports…
-
As Ohio works toward lifting its stay at home mandate, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said allowing large…
-
The City of Akron is investing $475,000 in the Bounce Innovation Hub to further its future success.In return, the city will receive access to Bounce’s…
-
A report from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University says Akron has the highest eviction rate in the state and the 24th highest nationally, with nearly seven renters evicted every day. It's not news to the Fair Housing Contact Service, a nonprofit housing support group in Akron. Lauren Green-Hull, the group's associate director, said they've been aware of that data for years, and they've organized a task force to combat the problem.
-
Akron Democrats had a strong showing in Tuesday’s General Election. Many gathered at the Duck Club in downtown Akron for general election results, which…