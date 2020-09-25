Dan Flowers

-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a food distribution program to help expedite the process of feeding hungry families in Ohio.Dan…
The Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank has announced an $11.5 million plan to expand operations in Akron and build a new facility in Canton.The majority of…
The numbers of low-income people turning to food pantries for help are climbing. And with signs of trouble for the economy on the horizon, advocates at…
The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is on-track to get about four million extra pounds of food next year – a result of President Trump’s trade war with…
A new report shows that the number of people considered food-insecure in Ohio is holding steady. But the head of the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank says…