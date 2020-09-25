-
Phasing out the program that allows undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to temporarily stay is a major piece of President Donald…
A new poll shows most Ohioans oppose higher tariffs on steel and aluminum in general, but support them on products coming from China -- unless it raises…
Corina Barranco turns 18 on March 11th. It’s the second most important date on her calendar. The first is this coming Monday, when the Deferred Action for…
With another government shutdown looming this week, Senate Democrats, including Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, are still hoping to strike a deal on…
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he believes NAFTA should be saved, despite comments by President Donald Trump suggesting the U.S. should withdraw fromthe trade…
Federal employees around Ohio face uncertainty today as a government shutdown enters its third day.Senate Democrats continue to press for a bill to…
Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he believes Congress is ready to address the immigration-status of young adults brought here as children. And he…
Teachers’ groups across the country say DACA -- the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program— and its legislative future, are an education…
Education groups are expected to hit Washington this week to lobby Congress to provide legal status for so-called Dreamers – the now young adults without…
Activists plan to deliver petitions this week to the Painesville office of Congressman Dave Joyce as part of a national effort to keep so-called Dreamers…