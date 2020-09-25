-
Voting rights advocates, computer security experts and some county elections officials gathered at the Ohio Statehouse for a cybersecurity initiative.…
Ohio’s Secretary of State says a recent attempt by a computer in Panama to insert code into his office’s website was unsuccessful. But state leaders say…
The Ohio Secretary of State says his office fought off an attempted hack on this past Election Day. After further investigation, the attempt to get into…
The state is now taking applications from civilians with internet and high tech security skills to join a special unit in the Ohio National Guard. The…
Like death and taxes, being hit by a computer virus seems inevitable.Cybercrime took a $100 billion bite out of the U.S. economy last year alone.It’s not…
The Ohio House last week approved the creation of a civilian force of ‘cyber-warriors.’The bill is now headed back to the Senate for a final vote to…
As Chief Information Security Officer at Kent State University, Robert Eckman is responsible for driving cyber security excellence and maturity across the…
Akron 4th Ward Councilman Russ Neal wants the city to consider going to the cloud to protect itself from cyber criminals. And he says the best way to do…
The Rover Pipeline’s corporate parent came under cyber-attack this week, according to Bloomberg News, as did three other natural gas transmission…
Several Ohio government computer systems have been hacked within the last month, which cyber security expert Matthew Curtin says can be expected because…