cyber attacks

The Ohio Secretary of State says his office fought off an attempted hack on this past Election Day. After further investigation, the attempt to get into…
Like death and taxes, being hit by a computer virus seems inevitable.Cybercrime took a $100 billion bite out of the U.S. economy last year alone.It’s not…
The Ohio House last week approved the creation of a civilian force of ‘cyber-warriors.’The bill is now headed back to the Senate for a final vote to…
Cleveland City Council has approved spending $750,000 to hire two technology firms to fix computer problems at Hopkins Airport.The city says malicious…
The Rover Pipeline’s corporate parent came under cyber-attack this week, according to Bloomberg News, as did three other natural gas transmission…
Several state government websites in Ohio and two other states were down for several hours after hackers posted messages that seem to support the Islamic…
The state’s auditor is warning local governments about a new scam that seems to be ramping up around Ohio and taking taxpayer money.Auditor Dave Yost says…