Morning Headlines: Thousands Cast Ballots on First Day of Early Voting; Kent State Partners With CVS for COVID-19 TestingThousands line up for first day of early in-person voting, Kent State University launches a broad COVID testing program and more of your morning headlines for October 7, 2020.
Kent State has announced a partnership with CVS Health to provide more COVID-19 tests on campus.
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 29:Columbus protests over George Floyd turn violent;Kent State proposes freshman tuition hike;Law…
Starting Friday CVS locations across Northeast Ohio will offer drive-thru coronavirus testing.The pharmacy giant is rolling out more than a dozen testing…
U.S. District Judge Dan Polster has added a new opioid trial to the calendar, this one litigating Cuyahoga and Summit counties’ claims against pharmacy chains. Polster, who is overseeing the thousands of opioid-related lawsuits, set a trial date of Oct. 13, 2020 in an order issued Tuesday. The two counties are amending their lawsuits to accuse pharmacies of failing to look out for suspicious prescriptions for opioid painkillers, with the judge’s approval.
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 2:Johnson & Johnson settles with Summit, Cuyahoga;DeWine pushes for vaping ban;Drug stores trying to…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 13:State report cards issued;Sherwin-Williams looks for new headquarters;Former judge sentenced to…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, January 8:Canton repeals panhandling ordinance;CVS buys Medina-based pharmacy; Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 2:FBI makes arrest in Fourth of July Cleveland terror plot;LeBron James announces contract with Los…
A new audit commissioned by Ohio’s Medicaid program shows that there’s a nearly 9 percent differential between what the state pays the two companies…