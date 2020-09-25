Cleanup of the Cuyahoga River is ongoing in Summit County after a crash on Route 8 sparked a fire Tuesday. Fuel spilled from a gas tanker during the crash traveled through a combined sewer overflow, caught fire, and briefly traveled into the river, according to Summit Metro Parks Marketing and Public Relations Manager Lindsay Smith. The fire was extinguished quickly, Smith said, but cleanup and monitoring will continue through the rest of this week. Containment booms are being used to prevent spread of any fuel in the river.