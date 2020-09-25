-
The Franklin County Board of Elections says voters who received incorrect absentee ballots will receive corrected replacement ballots; The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced furloughs and layoffs to help fill a $6.2 million budget deficit; the Cuyahoga River will become more crooked thanks to a federal grant to add more curves to the river.
-
Updated: 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 The Ashtabula River is on its way to being removed from a list of areas of concern for environmental degradation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Wednesday during a visit to Cleveland for an update on Lake Erie and the surrounding watershed.
-
Cleanup of the Cuyahoga River is ongoing in Summit County after a crash on Route 8 sparked a fire Tuesday. Fuel spilled from a gas tanker during the crash traveled through a combined sewer overflow, caught fire, and briefly traveled into the river, according to Summit Metro Parks Marketing and Public Relations Manager Lindsay Smith. The fire was extinguished quickly, Smith said, but cleanup and monitoring will continue through the rest of this week. Containment booms are being used to prevent spread of any fuel in the river.
-
A Cuyahoga Valley National Park volunteer has won a national award for his efforts to help park visitors and his work to renew and restore the Cuyahoga…
-
The city of Akron is getting a $1 million grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to help pay for removing the Gorge Dam from the Cuyahoga…
-
Summit Metro Parks will use a $2.5 million dollar grant to continue one of its largest ecological restorations.The project involves a 1-mile stretch of…
-
For decades, supporters of cleaner water have been working to rid the Cuyahoga River of its dams, which impede the flow of water.Restoring that flow is…
-
It was the beginning of the end of the Brecksville Dam today. Crews started the process of deconstructing the dam. That began with notching a hole for…
-
Cuyahoga Falls is joining the city of Akron in canceling large summer gatherings. That includes the Riverfront Irish Festival and the Festa Italiana.…
-
The City of Cleveland, MetroParks, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency and other local groups are asking what Clevelanders want to see in the Flats – and beyond. They’re looking for input on a long-term plan for the Cuyahoga River Valley, from Steelyard Commons to the lakefront. At a public listening session this week at Forest City Brewery, the groups explained the process and asked for ideas.