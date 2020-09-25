-
The Cleveland Orchestra has canceled all performances scheduled for this summer, due to COVID-19 health concerns for both audience members and…
-
Cuyahoga Falls Police have made an arrest in the 1987 murder of 17-year-old Barbara Blatnik, who was found in a wooded area near Blossom Music Center. James Zastawnik, 67, of Cleveland, was charged with first degree murder Wednesday. Police worked with the Porchlight Project and the state to find new evidence through advancements in DNA technology to crack the cold case.
-
Cuyahoga Falls is joining the city of Akron in canceling large summer gatherings. That includes the Riverfront Irish Festival and the Festa Italiana.…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 3:DeWine extends stay-at-home order;Ohio nears 3,000 COVID-19 cases;More than 460,000 Ohioans file for…
-
Morning Headlines: Coronavirus Recalls Study Abroad Students Back to US; Route 8 Construction BeginsHere are your morning headlines for Monday, March 2:Coronavirus recalls study abroad students back to US;Route 8 construction begins;Documentary on…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 26:Akron wants protections for workers' hairstyles;Weather delays Rt. 8 work;Progressive to hire 1,500…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 24:Route 8 traffic pattern changing;Developer eyes Muni Lot for Cleveland mall;Bloomberg spends more than…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 21:Proposal would close term limit loophole;Yost supports proposal to update voter system;Committee…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 19:Sixth Ohioan tests negative for coronavirus;Children in foster care increase;Trump pardons…
-
Morning Headlines: Car Battery Factory to be Near Lordstown; DeWine Opposes Plastic Bag Ban BacklashHere are your morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 6:Car battery factory to be near Lordstown;DeWine opposes plastic bag ban backlash;Fudge helps introduce…