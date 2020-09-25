Cuyahoga County Sheriff

Cuyahoga County Council Tuesday introduced a proposal to change the sheriff from an appointed position back to an elected one. Eight of 11 council members must support the change in order to send it to voters in November. Republican Councilman Mike Gallagher long supported having the county executive appoint the sheriff. But now he wants voters to have that right, just as they did before county government changed from three commissioners to an executive nine years ago. Gallagher says it’s the only way to fix a department that’s in disarray.