A collection of Northeast Ohio transgender and LGBT advocacy groups on Friday discussed the death of Lea Rayshon Daye, a Black transgender woman, in the Cuyahoga County Jail. Daye was found unresponsive by corrections officers at the jail Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless. She had been in custody for 105 days, according to the release.
Updated: 9:32 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Cuyahoga County will hire a corrections expert to examine county jail conditions in what could be a step toward settling a lawsuit brought by inmates. County council on Tuesday approved the hiring of Martin Horn, a professor emeritus at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. Horn also served as commissioner of New York City’s jail system and probation department under Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Cuyahoga County is searching for an operator for a new diversion center meant to redirect people from jail to mental health and addiction treatment. The long-discussed diversion center could relieve pressure on the typically crowded Cuyahoga County Jail. Potential operators have until June 24 to submit plans in response to a county request for proposals (RFP). The center would offer space for up to 150 beds, provide crisis intervention training and operate a 24-hour help line for law enforcement, according to the RFP.
A line of cars circled the Cuyahoga County Jail, honking horns and holding signs with “Free Them All” and “A Jail Sentence Is Not A Death Sentence,” while more protesters gathered at the bottom of the stairs on Lakeside Avenue. Local activists called for the release of inmates from state prisons during the coronavirus pandemic at a rally today outside the Justice Center in Downtown Cleveland. There have been 75 confirmed coronavirus deaths at state prisons in Ohio, including 14 at Marion Correctional Institution and 35 at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is calling the county’s current economic situation an unprecedented financial crisis caused by the response to the coronavirus epidemic. All non-union county employees will have to take a 10-day unpaid furlough and Budish is directing all county departments to prepare for a 15 percent budget cut. ideastream's "All Things Considered" host Tony Ganzer spoke with Budish about making these tough decisions and what comes next for Cuyahoga County.
