-
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is calling the county’s current economic situation an unprecedented financial crisis caused by the response to the coronavirus epidemic. All non-union county employees will have to take a 10-day unpaid furlough and Budish is directing all county departments to prepare for a 15 percent budget cut. ideastream's "All Things Considered" host Tony Ganzer spoke with Budish about making these tough decisions and what comes next for Cuyahoga County.
-
State and federal law enforcement raided Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish’s office Thursday afternoon, a move that Budish denounced as “without justification.” About nine agents from the FBI and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrived before noon and spent several hours in the county headquarters building, leaving just before 4 p.m., county spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan said. They left with five boxes, an envelope of equipment and two hard drives, one of which belonged to Budish, Madigan said.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 6:Eastlake facility now harvesting med pot;Officer who shot Tamir Rice won't get job back;Officials…
-
The four day Blockland Solutions Conference in Cleveland brought tech leaders from around the U.S. to meet with local entrepreneurs and investors to look…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 7:Republicans sweep executive races;Voters strongly oppose Issue 1;Brown wins third Senate…
-
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has introduced legislation to broaden the county’s anti-discrimination code to prohibit discrimination based on…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 15:No criminal charges in Summit County Jail inmate's death, sheriff concludes;Northside Marketplace…
-
Morning Headlines: 10th Subpoena Served on Cuyahoga County; New Errors in Marijuana Grower SelectionHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 1:Corruption investigators serve 10th subpoena on Cuyahoga County administration;State auditor finds more…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 24:Kent State professor charged with lying to the FBI;Cuyahoga County contract with Vox Mobile…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 12:Gatehouse Media purchases Akron Beacon Journal for $16 million;Three lawsuits against drug…