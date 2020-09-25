The chain of command under a new public safety director is unclear since former director Brandy Carney was named Chief of Special Operations to distribute opioid settlement money, at least according to the Cuyahoga County Council's Safety and Justice Committee. Carney said it's her understanding that the sheriff, clerk of courts and medical examiner would report to the new safety director. But the committee’s chairman, Michael Gallagher, says the panel needs input from Bill Mason, chief of staff for County Executive Armond Budish.