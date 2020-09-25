-
The chain of command under a new public safety director is unclear since former director Brandy Carney was named Chief of Special Operations to distribute opioid settlement money, at least according to the Cuyahoga County Council's Safety and Justice Committee. Carney said it's her understanding that the sheriff, clerk of courts and medical examiner would report to the new safety director. But the committee’s chairman, Michael Gallagher, says the panel needs input from Bill Mason, chief of staff for County Executive Armond Budish.
Cuyahoga County Council signed off on a plan Tuesday night to borrow $40.5 million for repairs at the Cavaliers’ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The measure passed unanimously by a voice vote. The county will pay off the debt over time with revenue from a voter-approved "sin tax" tax on cigarettes and alcohol.
Cuyahoga County Council banned single-use plastic bags with an 8 to 3 party-line vote Tuesday evening, requiring businesses to offer reusable or paper bags to retail customers. The ordinance is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020. It was originally drafted for Oct. 1 of this year, but councilmembers agreed businesses needed more time to prepare.
Cuyahoga County Council leaders say they’ll support efforts to improve conditions in the troubled county jail, including hiring more guards and expanding MetroHealth’s role in providing medical services.
Cuyahoga County Council is considering legislation that would direct $30 million toward neighborhoods still reeling from the foreclosure crisis. The bill would create a new "Cuyahoga County Housing Program," based on the recommendations of the 2017 Cuyahoga County Housing Plan authored by the Department of Development. The bill presents a three-pronged approach to stabilizing neighborhoods.