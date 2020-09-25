-
Jury trials are scheduled to resume in Cuyahoga County on Sept. 21. In addition to requiring social distancing and masks, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court has installed Plexiglas partitions in the three courtrooms holding criminal trials.
Cleveland Housing Court is postponing evictions and other matters as judges across Northeast Ohio scale back the number of hearings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Judge W. Moná Scott signed an order last week pausing all civil housing cases for the next 30 days, except for emergencies. The clerk won’t be accepting new filings until April 20 and court-supervised move-outs are suspended until then, as well. Scott also rescheduled hearings in criminal cases for 30 days from their previously assigned date.
Two former Cuyahoga County officials and one current employee pleaded not guilty to charges in Common Pleas Court Monday. Judge Nancy Fuerst presided over their arraignments and set a $10,000 personal bond for each defendant. Former IT general counsel Emily McNeeley, former jail director Kenneth Mills and current Chief Talent Officer Douglas Dykes made their first appearances in court after a grand jury indicted them last month on a range of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John Russo recused himself from the sentencing of a man he ordered gagged with duct tape last week. Video of the…
About a year and half ago the presiding judge of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court called for a study and recommendations on how to reform the county’s…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 18th:Indian Valley Schools close after meningitis death;Canton meat processing plant worker dies in…
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court is introducing its second drug court docket to provide resources to 45 additional opioid-addicted residents per…