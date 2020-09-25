Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

Cleveland Housing Court is postponing evictions and other matters as judges across Northeast Ohio scale back the number of hearings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Judge W. Moná Scott signed an order last week pausing all civil housing cases for the next 30 days, except for emergencies. The clerk won’t be accepting new filings until April 20 and court-supervised move-outs are suspended until then, as well. Scott also rescheduled hearings in criminal cases for 30 days from their previously assigned date.