Updated: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 12:30 p.m. Two Northeast Ohio senior living facilities have had to shut down their water systems and bring in the Cuyahoga County Board of Health after a pair of confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s disease cases. A patient at the Altenheim Senior Living Facility in Strongsville contracted Legionnaire’s after a 10-day stay in the rehabilitation center. The patient’s name has not being released and the water system has been shut down while health officials investigate.

Listen • 1:03