Cleveland ballet dancers will be bringing American culture to Cuba next year with a series of planned performances in Havana. Verb Ballets will be joining…
Cleveland’s Port Authority has taken the first step to boost trade with Cuba. The authority signed a non-binding memorandum with Cuban officials during a…
A delegation from northeast Ohio is back from a visit to Cuba. And the members say it was a worthwhile trip. They didn’t bring back any deals, but the…
A new push to expand trade relations with Cuba was launched Wednesday in Cleveland. The group includes farmers, educators and business leaders who want…