Morning Headlines: Ohio, Census Bureau Reach Agreement on Redistricting Data; GOP Bills Would Ban Critical Race Theory in Ohio ClassroomsThe state of Ohio and the U.S. Census Bureau have asked a judge to place a hold on their court fight over when data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts will be released; Republican lawmakers in Ohio have introduced bills that would ban the teaching of “critical race theory" in K-12 classrooms; a city in Southwest Ohio has become the first in the state to ban abortions; and more stories.