Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is keeping a close eye on the Cuyahoga County jail system and the problems it has had with inmate deaths and use of force.…
A quarter of Ohio jobs are legally off limits for anyone with a criminal conviction, according to a new report from Policy Matters Ohio.The report finds…
The head of the Ohio Bail Agents Association is responding to a report by the conservative Buckeye Institute calling the state's cash bail system unfair…
A bill in the Ohio House would try to reform the jail system by basing bail on a person’s risk to society rather than how much money they have.Liberal and…
For more than two decades, Kevin Keith and his family have been fighting his conviction on charges he gunned down six people, killing three, in a small…
A Cleveland man who spent 23 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit went free today thanks to new forensic evidence.Family, friends and attorneys…
A group hoping to reform criminal-sentencing laws is accusing legislators of relying on bills that create new penalties and extend sentences. Statehouse…
Last year, many issues divided Ohio fiercely along party lines. But one topic that brought Republicans and Democrats together was criminal justice reform.…
A judge has denied a new trial for a Canton man who narrowly escaped execution but remains in prison for life. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on…
Cleveland’s municipal court is working with a private organization to reform the way it sets bail to make the system more equitable. …