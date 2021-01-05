COVID-19 vaccine distribution

-
Morning Headlines: GOP Ohio Sen. Portman Will Not Seek Reelection; 3 Ohio Men Accused of Illegally Entering U.S. CapitolOhio Republican Sen. Rob Portman says he won't seek reelection; three Ohioans are among the latest arrested following the January 6 attack on Congress; Cleveland’s healthcare industry is getting a huge investment from the state and the Cleveland Clinic; and more stories.
-
Morning Headlines: Shots Fired Into Home of State Health Official; Ohioans 75 and Older Now Eligible for VaccineAuthorities say shots were fired over the weekend into a home owned by an Ohio health department official; beginning today, Ohioans age 75 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine; the state reported 4,481 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 31 deaths; and more stories.
-
The number of new cases of coronavirus in Ohio rose Wed. to more than 6,300 after a short downward trend; a Columbus area pharmacy is being kicked off the state’s list of vaccine suppliers after allowing nearly 900 doses to go to waste; Gov. Mike DeWine faced swift criticism from consumer advocates Wednesday after he rejected the entire slate of candidates nominated to replace a former top state utility regulator tainted by a $60 million federal bribery investigation; and more stories.
-
The governor lays out where Ohio stands with shot distribution and other pandemic-related issues.
-
Ohio is rolling out the next phase in its coronavirus vaccination plan; new coronavirus cases in Ohio fell for the fourth day with 4,300 cases reported in the past 24 hours; the Ohio Democratic Party is hoping that two historic picks last week can restore its candidates’ fortunes against dominant Republicans while also healing internal party divisions; and more stories.
-
How the hospital system is faring in the midst of the pandemic.
-
Three major cities in the state are reporting shortages of the shots or other issues with getting people vaccinated.
-
Although the feature helps with locating vaccines, the actual number of shots available is expected to cover only a fraction of those eligible.
-
Northeast Ohio Republican Anthony Gonzalez is one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach President Donald Trump; President-elect Joe Biden has named Akron native Tona Boyd to join his team of legal advisors; Cleveland Clinic's CEO delivered the annual State of the Clinic address Wednesday; and more stories.
-
Morning Headlines: DeWine Activates National Guard Ahead of Potential Riots; State School Board Member Under Fire for Bus Trip to DCGov. Mike DeWine has activated 580 National Guard members in preparation for what the FBI identified as massive armed protests planned to take place in Columbus and every state capital in the country leading up to Inauguration Day; a member of the state board of education organized a “Stop the Steal” bus trip from Elyria to Washington DC the day of the violent assault on the Capitol; Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said Tuesday that President Donald Trump bears “some responsibility” for the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week; and more stories.