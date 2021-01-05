COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Gov. Mike DeWine has activated 580 National Guard members in preparation for what the FBI identified as massive armed protests planned to take place in Columbus and every state capital in the country leading up to Inauguration Day; a member of the state board of education organized a “Stop the Steal” bus trip from Elyria to Washington DC the day of the violent assault on the Capitol; Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said Tuesday that President Donald Trump bears “some responsibility” for the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week; and more stories.

