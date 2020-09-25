-
Akronites who are interested in gardening but don’t have the space or the skill can join a new urban farm cooperative.Akron Cooperative Farms this month…
-
Residents near downtown Akron will have a new place to shop for fresh foods.The Countryside Conservancy says local farmers will sell their foods in a new…
-
The lease for Akron’s proposed year-round farmers’ market has been signed.Countryside Conservancy, which holds seasonal markets near Highland Square, is…
-
The Countryside Conservancy has a new executive director. Tracy Emrick has been the acting director since last fall, when she took over from founder…
-
The design and development stage for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s new multi-million dollar visitor center should start in 2017. The project got…
-
Hundreds of people gathered at Happy Days Lodge in Peninsula Saturday to pay their respects to Darwin Kelsey, founding director of Countryside…
-
It’s time to grab a blanket, load the cooler and pack the basket. It’s traditional to have a picnic on the nation’s birthday. But as WKSU’s Vivian Goodman…
-
The Countryside Conservancy is kicking off its Highland Square Farmers’ Market for the season with a party this week at the Akron Art Museum.The Thursday…