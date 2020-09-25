Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples

-
Akron resident Carla Deiss Dobbins is flummoxed: Why does it cost more to flush her toilets than to heat her Firestone Park home during the dead of…
-
About a half-dozen black elected officials were at the Summit County Board of Elections on Saturday to encourage early voting and show their support for…
-
Akron City Council will vote tonight on whether to spend more than $500,000 on new tasers, helmets and computers for the Police Department.The lion’s…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 19:Kucinich to announce running mate;Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow to close after losing…