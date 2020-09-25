-
Four Cleveland city council members are calling on the council president to reschedule a meeting in the hopes of putting the Q deal referendum on the Nov.…
-
Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson is proposing a new law to track and reduce lead hazards in the city. The ordinance would affect rental properties,…
-
Yesterday’s announcement that popular Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will seek a fourth term hasn’t stopped Councilman Zack Reed from weighing a bid for…
-
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will run for reelection. After weighing the pros and cons of an unprecedented fourth term, he made the announcement last…