While Ohio House members removed former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder from his leadership post amid a public corruption investigation into his...
It’s been just over 24 hours since Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and charged with bribery and racketeering. And since that time, the...
Former longtime Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams is among a handful of public officials and business owners now facing federal fraud charges. The...
The Democratic candidate for attorney general is rolling out a new slate of proposals to crack down on what he sees as corruption in state government. The…
Youngstown’s mayor and the former Mahoning County commissioner have pleaded guilty to charges in a decade-long corruption scandal. But, as WKSU’s M.L.…
Former Cleveland Brown Reggie Rucker was charged in federal court today -- accused of using hundreds-of-thousands of dollars from his charities --…
A state representative from Columbus is speaking out about a federal investigation alleging he was involved in pay-to-play during his time as state…