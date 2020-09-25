-
The Cleveland Indians will enter the upcoming season without their star pitcher. The team traded ace Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. WKSU sports…
-
Morning Headlines: Strikers Reject General Motors' Offer; Treasurer Suspends Bitcoin Tax Pay ProgramHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 3:Strikers reject General Motors' offer;Ohio treasurer suspends bitcoin program;Man who killed Kent…
-
The Cleveland Indians are making a push for the playoffs in the final week of the season. As of Wednesday, they are a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Rays…
-
Pro baseball is a grueling six-month, 162-game season. And the Indians are especially beat up as they head into the home stretch. Yet they’re still in the…
-
The Cleveland Indians have gone from the bottom to the top over the course of two months. In early June, they trailed the Minnesota Twins by as many as…
-
The Indians started the second half of the season with an uphill battle to try to win the American League Central Division. They gained ground on the…
-
Indians fans will have to learn a lot of new names when the season opens Thursday. The team has overhauled its roster, as 13 players from last year’s team…
-
Cleveland Indians star pitcher Trevor Bauer has been making headlines in the past week. For the second year, Bauer went to arbitration over his…
-
Cleveland Indians fans likely aren’t going to be pleased with changes the front office will be making this offseason. The team is expected to part ways…
-
The Indians enter the postseason as underdogs, despite running away with the central division title months ago. It’s a stark contrast to last year, when…