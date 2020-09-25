Contract negotiations

-
Picket lines began forming outside GM plants after the United Auto Workers voted Sunday to begin a strike at midnight. Nearly 50,000 workers are affected by the work stoppage.
Kent State and its faculty appear close to an agreement on a new contract.This follows a fact finder's recommendation. He met with the two sides in April…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, December 12: Stark State fuel cell lab to close;Kent State announces presidential search committee;Kent…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 26:FirstEnergy reports massive losses in third quarter;LeBron James receives NBA community award;Akron…
Kent State University and the bargaining unit representing its food service, maintenance and skilled-trades workers are moving forward on a new labor…