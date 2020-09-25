-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 15:Ohio productivity nears pre-Great Recession levels, employment still lags;Akron nonprofit launches…
-
The only woman who was still running for the Democratic nomination for governor has dropped out of the race. And as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports,…
-
Green Party Candidate Constance Gadell Newton has joined Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and former Democratic State Representative Connie Pillich as the…
-
Four of the five Democratic gubernatorial candidates in this May’s primary have announced their running mates, with Connie Pillich making known her choice…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 12:Lawmakers seek to buy time ahead of Affinity hospital closure;Cleveland Museum of Natural History…
-
Three women who are running for the Democratic nomination for governor -- Congresswoman Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former state Rep.…
-
The Democrats vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination are starting to announce more endorsements before next month’s first primary debate. With…
-
Former state Rep. Connie Pillich of Montgomery has joined the field of Democratic candidates for Ohio governor. Pillich announced her candidacy today…