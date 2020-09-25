congressional redistricting

-
The Ohio primary is set for March 17th this year. In addition to the race for the White House, Democrats and Republicans will be choosing their…
-
Editor's Note: This story was originally published on December 20, 2017Ohio’s 4th Congressional District isn’t the longest in the state. Nor the most…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 10:Final deal reached for Massillon to acquire Affinity;Green family vows to fight Nexus pipeline in…
-
Democrat Kathleen Clyde was in Akron Monday to discuss her run for Ohio’s Secretary of State.During an appearance at the Akron Press Club, Clyde said her…
-
The May ballot issue that would change the process for drawing lines for congressional districts, is getting widespread bipartisan support from…
-
Morning Headlines: Marijuana Groups Sue Over State License Process; Redistricting Bill on May BallotHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 21:Otterbein gives full scholarships to children of fatally shot Westerville officer;Medical marijuana…
-
It’s highly likely Ohio voters will get to vote on a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional disticts map in May. The House approved a plan Tuesday that…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 6:EMILY's List backs Connie Pillich for governor;NEXUS Pipeline makes city of Green an offer;Tax…
-
A deal has been reached to reform the way Ohio’s congressional district map is drawn, after weeks of difficult negotiations between Republicans,…
-
Closed-door negotiations over a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional map have broken down. Statehouse Correspondent Jo Ingles reports lawmakers and…