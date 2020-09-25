-
A plan to address a backlog of maintenance needs at America's national parks has been approved by the U.S. Senate. The Restore Our Parks Act is part of…
-
Pressure is mounting for Congress to act on another relief package. Legislators from northeast Ohio are speaking out about what they’d like to see in…
-
Congress left for an extended recess as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and may not return for several weeks. Lawmakers say their days have turned into a blur of conference calls and video chats.
-
A gun control advocate says two provisions passed by Congress are prohibiting efforts to address gun violence.Paul Helmke is the former president and CEO…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 17:Another Cuyahoga County jail inmate attempts suicide;Portman proposes a deal to end the government…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, January 9:Horrigan releases proposed budget for 2019;Ohio congress members refuse paychecks amid…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, November 9:State Medical Board accepts proposals to expand ailments for medical marijuana;Filming starts for…
-
Local officials are hoping Congress will help provide funding to clean up algae bloom in Lake Erie. Cleveland Water Alliance Director Bryan Stubbs…
-
Ohio’s second longest-serving member of Congress is stepping down from his post to take a job in the private sector. Republican Pat Tiberi has been a…
-
Dozens of the more than 1,000 bills proposed in the House and Senate this year passed in the lame duck session in the last two weeks. Among the bills that…