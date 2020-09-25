Congessional redistricting

-
Editor's Note: This story was originally published on December 20, 2017Ohio’s 4th Congressional District isn’t the longest in the state. Nor the most…
-
The Republican running for Ohio Secretary of State says the passion of both parties over voting issues may be doing damage to American’s confidence in…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 2:Ohio gun permits decreased in 2017 after record year;Bipartisan bill protecting victims of dating…
-
A plan to change the way the state’s map of Congressional districts will be drawn after the 2020 census will be on the May ballot as Issue 1. The Ballot…
-
State lawmakers have added a rare Monday session, in case they need to vote on changing the way Ohio’s Congressional map is drawn. One former lawmaker…
-
A coalition of citizens’ groups had been talking with state lawmakers for days about a compromise to change the way Ohio’s Congressional map. Both sides…
-
Supporters of a redistricting plan that might be on the November ballot are critical of a Republican bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers that would…
-
GOP lawmakers are moving ahead with a proposal to change the way the map of Ohio’s Congressional districts is drawn. But the outline of a new proposal has…
-
Ohio’s congressional map divides Summit County into four jagged, meandering pieces – making it – along with Cuyahoga County – the most divided in the…
-
The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is optimistic a new panel looking at ways to reform congressional redistricting will be able to come up…