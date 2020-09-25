-
Morning Headlines: Ohio Reports Fourth-Highest Daily COVID-19 Total; CWRU, Oberlin Scrap Fall SportsHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 9:Ohio reports fourth-highest daily COVID-19 total, Cleveland sets single-day recordCase Western…
-
County fairs around Northeast Ohio are debating whether to ban sale or display of the Confederate flag. The grass-roots movement comes after state legislators killed a proposal that would have banned the flag across all fairs last month. Portage County is the latest to face calls to remove the Confederate flag from its county fair. A petition from Portage County Young Democrats urges the fair board to take the “necessary steps” of banning the sale and display of the flag at the Portage County Randolph Fair.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 1:The University of Akron plans major job cutsNorth Canton police say man pointed loaded gun at…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 29:Ohio passes 50,000 COVID-19 casesMore than 1,400 get tested for COVID-19 at West Akron pop-upCOVID-19…
-
The Wayne County Fair continues this week, and so do sales of the Confederate flag there. And as WKSU’sKabirBhatia reports, the flag may be less of an…