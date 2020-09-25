Concealed guns

-
Lawmakers could vote next week on a proposal to lift the automatic ban on concealed weapons on college campuses. Many Ohio State University students…
As Ohio lawmakers consider passing a bill to downgrade the penalty for illegally carrying a concealed weapon on college campuses, one Ohio lawmaker is…
A bill that allows people to carry guns into more areas such as day cares and college campuses is moving through the legislature as the current session…
Ohio law prohibits concealed carry permit holders from carrying their weapons into public or private spaces that are clearly designated with signs saying…
The underdog Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate wants cities throughout Ohio to determine their own gun laws. And as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles…