© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

computer skills

  • Economy
    Husted In Cleveland On Workforce Tour To Highlight Vocational Training
    Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in Cleveland Monday on the first leg of what he's calling his week-long "Statewide Workforce Tour." The goal is to highlight vocational training programs that provide pathways to well-paying jobs. Speaking with executives and students at Tech Elevator, a computer coding school in Cleveland, Husted asked what the state can do to support programs like it. One suggestion: stop requiring bachelor's degrees for state government jobs that focus on computer programming. Husted was receptive to the idea.
  • photo of computer with Lynda.com
    Community
    Ohio Public Libraries to Offer Thousands of Online Skill Courses for Free
    Jo Ingles
    ,
    Ohioans who want to learn new job skills will soon have the chance to do that through the state’s public libraries.The website Lynda.com offers more than…