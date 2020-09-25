Community engagement

-
Before the pandemic, the city of Akron, like many Rust Belt cities, was taking a close look at ways to engage the community, and draw in new residents.A…
The Midnight Basketball league returns to Akron tonight in an effort to combat violence in the community.The program for adults 18 and over was stopped in…
An Akron woman who’s founded youth programs is taking another step to help her community.Sheri Yearian has been named an Emerging Cities Champion fellow…
A new study shows that Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) brought in more than two million visitors who spent more than $36 million locally last year.…
“Throw out the rules of capitalism. They don’t work anymore.”That was the first idea tossed into a room full of journalists gathered at Denison University…
Some 200 people gathered at the Canton Civic Center last night (Thursday night) to discuss community relations with the city’s police. Canton is embracing…