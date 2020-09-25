-
The Salvation Army in Summit County has set up a fund to help families avoid losing their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.It’s setting aside a pool…
A study found that hospitals around Ohio invested more than $6 billion in community issues. These are programs that take health and wellness outside the…
Akron city leaders are crediting residents for helping to keep the city clean.Keep Akron Beautiful released the results of its annual Community Appearance…
As you drive into southwestern Trumbull County, a few yard signs still mark the battle lines over TJX -- a battle that centers on the question of whether…
The city of Akron has announced the winners of the Akron Parks Challenge.Cadillac Triangle Park in Southwest Akron, Chestnut Ridge in Kenmore and…
Gervasi Vineyard is looking to expand. The Canton winery is adding a 24-suite hotel and a distillery.General Manager Scott Swaldo says the company has…